Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 2-8:

Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 74. Actor Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam”) is 70. Actor Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 68. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 61. Actor Tia Carrere is 55. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 54. Model Christy Turlington is 53. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 51. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man,” ″How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) is 51. Singer Doug Robb of Hoobastank is 47. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 47. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 43. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 41. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 41. Actor Kate Bosworth is 39. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 39. Musician Trombone Shorty is 36. Singer Bryson Tiller is 29.

Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 90. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 79. Singer Stephen Stills is 77. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 76. Actor Victoria Principal is 72. Actor Mel Gibson is 66. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 54. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 47. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 47. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 47. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The O.C.”) is 46. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kimberley Locke is 44. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 43. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 37. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 37. R-and-B singer Lloyd is 36. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 36. Actor Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) is 26.

Jan. 4: Actor Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 95. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 67. Guitarist Bernard Sumner of New Order (and Joy Division) is 66. Actor Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands (“24”) is 64. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 62. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio,” ″Kids in the Hall”) is 59. Actor Dot Jones (“Glee”) is 58. Actor Rick Hearst (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 57. Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 57. Actor Julia Ormond is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 56. Harmonica player Benjamin Darvill of Crash Test Dummies is 55. Actor Josh Stamerg (“The Affair,” “Drop Dead Diva”) is 52. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 51. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 49. Actor Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 47. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 42. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 39. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) is 36.

Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 91. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 82. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80. Actor Diane Keaton is 76. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 74. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 73. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 72. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 69. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 63. Actor Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 60. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children,” “Guiding Light”) is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 57. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” ″Sisters”) is 55. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (“The Talk,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is 54. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age is 54. Singer Marilyn Manson is 53. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 53. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” ″Treme”) is 49. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 48. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 43. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 41. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29.

Jan. 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 73. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 71. Country singer Jett Williams is 69. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 67. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 63. Chef Nigella Lawson is 62. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 62. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 53. TV personality Julie Chen is 52. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s The Boss”) is 46. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) is 41. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them,” ″The Theory of Everything”) is 40. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actor Diona Reasonover (“NCIS”) is 38. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 36.

Jan. 7: “Rolling Stone” magazine founder Jann Wenner is 76. Singer Kenny Loggins is 74. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 73. Actor Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons,” ″Buck Rogers in the 25th Century”) is 72. Actor Sammo Hung (“Martial Law”) is 70. Actor David Caruso is 66. TV anchor Katie Couric is 65. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 63. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 63. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” ″The Shield”) is 62. Actor Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 60. Actor Nicolas Cage is 58. Singer John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting is 57. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 53. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ″Cosby”) is 52. Actor Kevin Rahm (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Judging Amy”) is 51. Actor Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” ″The Bourne Legacy”) is 51. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 48. Actor Reggie Austin (“Agent Carter,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 43. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 43. Actor Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 40. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 39. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 39. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca (“Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Nikita”) is 35. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 32. Actor Camryn Grimes (“The Young and the Restless”) is 32. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) is 22.

Jan. 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch (“F Troop”) is 99. Former “Sunday Morning” host Charles Osgood is 89. Singer Shirley Bassey is 85. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 84. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 82. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 81. Actor Yvette Mimieux (“The Time Machine,” ″Where the Boys Are”) is 80. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 78. Actor Kathleen Noone (“Knots Landing”) is 77. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 76. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 67. Actor Ron Cephas Jones (“This is Us”) is 65. Actor Michelle Forbes (“True Blood,” ″Homicide,” ″Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 57. Actor Maria Pitillo (“Providence”) is 56. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 53. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 49. Singer-actor Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 46. Actor Amber Benson (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 45. Actor Gaby Hoffman (“Sleepless in Seattle,” ″Field of Dreams”) is 40. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 39. Actor Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is 35.