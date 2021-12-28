Migrant rights groups call for freedom to change jobs ahead of January march

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the 2022 Migrant Workers’ March scheduled to take place on Jan. 16, 2022, many migrant rights groups gathered ahead of the march on Dec. 26 to call for their freedom to change jobs.

The groups held a meeting in front of the Ministry of Labor with banners calling for “freedom,” asking the government to allow migrant workers to change employers without being restricted.

Migrant Empowerment Network in Taiwan (台灣移工聯盟) representative Nie Yong-li (聶永莉) said at the press conference that changing jobs is natural for participants in society.

It is also the last resort and a stand for those working in terrible environments, which can be seen as the equivalent of “voting with their feet,” Nie said.

However, according to article 53, paragraph 4 of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), migrant workers cannot change his or her employer or job unless certain conditions are met, including if the employer dies, the business closes down, the fishing boat sinks, or for other reasons that are not at the fault of the worker.

This means that those working in harsh conditions can only hold on for as long as they can, but many later choose the risk of running away or returning home, which will worsen their conditions due to the lack of legal protection.

She pointed out that if migrant workers are free to change their employers, the employers would also be motivated to improve their work conditions.

Nonetheless, since the introduction of migrant workers into the country, political parties have changed three times in the past 30 years, Nie said, adding that as a result the problem has been passed on with no resolution.

As long as the vicious cycle of using “cheap labor” with no indication of improving laws and regulations, the overall working environment in Taiwan will be lowered significantly, for both domestic and migrant workers alike.

At the press conference, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also announced that the Migrant Workers’ March will take place on Jan. 6 and the theme would be centered around their desire to be able to change their jobs without restrictions.

On Jan. 16, they will go to the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP, 民進黨) office and showcase a dramatic performance to appeal to the MOL.