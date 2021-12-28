Fully-vaccinated migrant workers won’t need PCR test for job change: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday that fully-vaccinated migrant workers who are changing workplaces won’t have to receive another PCR test to do so.

This new policy was stated in consideration of the overall epidemic situation in Taiwan as well as the employment needs of domestic industrial businesses and the rights and interests of migrant workers.

The CECC explained that starting on Monday, fully-vaccinated migrant workers who are heading to a new job or have been transferred to a different workplace will not have to arrange to take a PCR test in advance. However, they still need to follow relevant epidemic-prevention measures in compliance with those issued by the CECC and the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部).

This means that employers should still make arrangements to dormitories and have separate cabins for workers as well as daily health monitoring of them.

If they are discovered to be lacking in implementing sufficient virus-prevention measures, they could be fined between NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, and their permits to continue the employment of migrant workers will be revoked.

Meanwhile, the CECC continues to encourage migrant workers in Taiwan to get vaccinated in order to improve the vaccination rate locally and reduce the possibility of cluster infections.