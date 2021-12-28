Taiwan confirms 19 more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,950

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 19 new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,950.

According to the CECC, the 19 imported infections include 9 men and 10 women, with the youngest not yet 10 years of age and the oldest over 80.

They had traveled from the U.S. (case 17043, 17045-17049, 17051, 17056), Switzerland (case 17044), Laos (case 17050), Vietnam (case 17052), Cambodia (case 17053), Canada (case 17054, 17061), Kazakhstan (case 17055), Hong Kong (case 17057), China (case 17058), and Turkey (case 17059, 17060). They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 14 and Dec. 26.

As of press time, 16,950 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,296 imported cases, 14,600 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.