Seven Taiwanese karate athletes infected by Omicron variant

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday that of the 22 members of the karate team which recently competed in the 2021 Asian Karate Championships, 7 have been confirmed to contract the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

As of press time, 13 of the 22 team members recently returned from the championship in Kazakhstan have contracted COVID-19, the CECC said.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) further remarked that Taiwan has a total of 48 Omicron cases so far, with 14 added today from the U.S., England, Italy, Germany, and Kazakhstan.

Of the 48 cases confirmed, most were imported from England and the U.S., followed by the returning group from Kazakhstan, and sporadic cases from Brazil, Canada, Swardini, Nigeria, and Germany. All were breakthrough cases, the CECC revealed, meaning the infected cases had all received two shots of vaccines before contracting the variant.