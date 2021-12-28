Exclusive / Show Lo, Mom host stray dogs ‘Christmas Party’

We treat our dogs like family, making sure they’ve got the proper care and spoil them with plenty of treats on Christmas Day! To many of us, including Show Lo (羅志祥) and his mother, Lin Hsiang-lan (林香蘭), our dogs are literally our best friends.

The famous entertainer and his mom have a long history of rescuing stray animals and doing good deeds that go unnoticed. They have so far rescued more than 500 dogs that have been given happy lives because of the Lo family’s love.

For Christmas, they have expressed hope that the Taiwan public won’t abandon their pets on a whim and share some food and love with stray animals, instead of throwing stones at them like it is often the case.

Luo’s mother said she rode her motorcycle every night to feed stray dogs and cats for more than 20 years for which she was often scolded and even beaten. Lo eventually bought a piece of land near his hometown for NT$35 million and built a shelter with air conditioning, heating and personal care.

The new facility has allowed stray animals to receive the best care here, making it a five-star villa for strays. In addition, the Lo family has a long-standing sponsorship partnership with animal homes throughout Taiwan. In stray dog shelters throughout Taiwan, Luo’s family has cared for more than 500 stray dogs.

If rescued dogs need major medical treatment, Luo’s mother and Luo bear the high medical expenses and put these dogs on the list of Luo’s parents’ regular subsidized care to ensure that these sick and injured dogs will receive the best care for the rest of their lives.

For Christmas, she called on everyone to adopt stray animals instead of buying a puppy from a store. She stressed that old dogs who often have suffered from being abandoned, appreciate the love and affection of their owners even more. If you raise a stray dog, he will love you for life, she stressed.

Show Lo pointed out that several of the dogs at the party that day are former strays who have had difficult lives. He named all the dogs surrounding him with affection will feeding them: Little Spark (小晶晶), Little One (小隻的), Pineapple (鳳梨), Wax Apple (蓮霧), Butterfly (蝴蝶), Kiki (奇奇), Little Kid (小綿羊). It is hard to believe that these well-groomed doggies were once abandoned by their owners.

“Little Kid was born in an illegal breeding facility until her uterus fell out and she was thrown out to die,” Lo’s mom recalled. “When she first came back, she only dared to stand in the corner and doze off; she could only walk in circles because she was raised in a cage; she started to walk in a straight line after six months.”

“Kiki was also dumped from an illegal breeding farm in a sugar cane garden in Changhua, and her paw was broken by a trap,” Show Lo added. “She was in really bad shape when she was rescued.”

“I cannot stay idle at home knowing that stray animals are hungry by the side of the road,” she told The China Post with a heavy heart at the annual Christmas party of Family Doggy School (宜家宜犬狗狗幼稚園), a store specialized in dog education, grooming and pet supplies. “How would you feel if it was you?”

Calling on everyone to love stray animals, the mother and son again wished everyone a Merry Christmas!