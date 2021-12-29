Disu, Mitchell lead No. 17 Texas past Incarnate Word 78-33

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Disu had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in his longest appearance of the season for No. 17 Texas, which beat Incarnate Word 78-33 on Tuesday night.

Disu played 20 minutes. He had missed the first eight games of the season while recovering from knee surgery that he underwent while at Vanderbilt last season. played 20 minutes.

Tre Mitchell contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for Texas (10-2). Timmy Allen had seven rebounds and seven assists. Texas scored 17 fast-break points, one fewer than its season best.

RJ Glasper led Incarnate Word (2-11) with 13 points. The Cardinals shot 26.5% from the field, the worst by a Texas opponent this season.

Incarnate Word failed to score for nearly the first six minutes of the game and produced the fewest points by a Texas opponent in a half this season. Texas led 39-14 at halftime after limiting Incarnate Word to one 2-point basket with 38 seconds remaining.

The Cardinals did make three 3-pointers and three free throws by Glasper, who was fouled on a long jump shot.

BIG PICTURE

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals have faced an ambitious schedule, losing to No. 1 Baylor 27, No. 3 Purdue by 20 and No. 25 Texas Tech by 22.

Texas: When he was the coach at Texas Tech, Chris Beard adapted quickly to the transfer portal, using it assemble a team that reached the 2019 NCAA tournament championship game, where the Red Raiders lost to Virginia. Beard took seven transfers and one scholarship freshman after becoming coach at Texas this season but the freshman, Jaylon Tyson, entered the portal this week after playing in eight games.

UP NEXT

Incarnate Word: Hosts Trinity on Thursday.

Texas: Begins Big 12 competition at home against West Virginia on Saturday.

