Indonesian migrant worker bids final goodbye to Taiwanese actor at funeral

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The long-term Indonesian caregiver of Taiwanese actor and Golden Horse award winner Chen Sung-young (陳松勇), Yule, paid her respects and gave a tearful goodbye to her previous employer at his funeral on Dec. 28.

Chen had been in and out of hospital rooms for some time as he got older and always had trusty Yule by his side to care for him.

Their close father-daughter-like relationship was often mentioned by Chen himself, who saw Yule as his daughter, and Yule, in turn, also often referred to Chen as “Dad.”

Chen had also made sure that Yule would want for nothing, even leaving her NT$2 million in his will for her to return to her hometown after his death to open a business of her own.

On the day of the funeral, Yule tearfully said that Chen was one of the lucky ones who left this world without too much pain. She added that he seemed to have made peace with everything and admitted that the house felt lonely without him now that he’s gone.

Yule thanked Chen for all that he gave her during her time in Taiwan, adding that he was a great employer, but most importantly, a caring “dad.”