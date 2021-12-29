Fourteen imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 14 new imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,964.

According to the CECC, the 14 imported infections include 6 men and 8 women aged between 10 and 80. They had traveled from the U.S. (case 17063-17070, 17072, 17073), Germany (case 17062), Thailand (case 17071), Hong Kong (case 17074), and Vietnam (case 17075). They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 14 and Dec. 27.

As of press time, 16,964 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,310 imported cases, 14,600 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.