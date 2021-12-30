Capture these five Taipei 101 firework features on NYE!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei 101 annual New Year’s Eve fireworks are scheduled to be fired within 360 seconds, with 10,600 high-altitude fireworks set to paint the sky.

This year, the iconic building has planned five major themes, including the “dynamic winged fireworks”, the “high-altitude love fireworks”, “Happy New Year”, “rainbow-colored gradient sparks”, and the “romantic peach blossoms.”

The 2021-2022 fireworks show is centered around the theme of “Facing a Better Future” (迎向美好未來) and will continue the highly-acclaimed “360-degree, three-dimensional special effects wheel of fireworks” last year while also incorporating the well-known Taiwanese ballad “Peach Blossom Transition” (桃花過渡) symphony into the show.

This year’s fireworks will also be combined with a T-Pad large lighting network for the fourth time to enrich the overall visual effect of the show with gorgeous animation.

HAPPY NEW YEAR Fireworks

The “HAPPY NEW YEAR” Taipei 101 Fireworks will certainly give everyone a sense of excitement in welcoming the new year as soon as they are unveiled! The brilliant linear fireworks radiate from the building and light up the sky.

360-degree, three-dimensional special effects wheel of fireworks

Meanwhile, the 360-degree three-dimensional special effects wheel of fireworks, with the peach blossom animation drifting on Taipei 101 will create a special sense of space, while the colors of red flowers and green leaves create a prosperous image of spreading branches and leaves.

First-ever, Love represents Hope fireworks display

This will be the first year where high-altitude animation is matched with heart-shaped fireworks, crisscrossing in the air, as if painting great hope and love for Taipei 101 and the people.

First-ever, animated winged fireworks

Taipei 101 is now equipped with wings! The world’s first dynamic fireworks of high-rise buildings scatter golden and blue light beams on buildings, like a pair of wings ready to take flight with us to a brand new year.

Rainbow-colored gradient sparks

The colorful and dazzling rainbow fireworks on Taipei 101 will utilize colorful sparks to transform the entire building into a giant rainbow, making another fireworks show that will be hard to forget.