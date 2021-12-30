Edey, Ivey lead No. 3 Purdue past Nicholls State 104-90

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 21 points, Jaden Ivey added 19 and No. 3 Purdue beat Nicholls State 104-90 on Wednesday.

Purdue (12-1) shot 57.4% and cracked 100 points for the first time this season.

The 7-foot-4 Edey made 7 of 8 shots and 7 of 9 free throws. Ivey was 5-for-9 from the field. Also scoring in double figures for the Boilermakers were Isaiah Thompson (15 points), Sasha Stefanovic (14) and Mason Gillis (10).

Ty Gordon led Nicholls State (8-6) with 29 points, hitting 9 of 15 3-pointers. Ryghe Lyons scored 20 points and Lattrell Jones had 18 for the Colonels.

Purdue took a 55-36 lead into halftime but allowed Nicholls State to hang around in the second half thanks to outside shooting. The Colonels shot 58% from the field after halftime and finished the game 16 of 35 (45.7%) from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers were the hotter team in the first half, shooting 59% to the Colonels’ 38%.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers held a 36-32 edge. Manny Littles had 11 rebounds for the Colonels.

The Boilermakers trailed 17-11 early after Gordon sank two 3-pointers to break an 11-all tie. Purdue responded with 20 unanswered points to take a 31-17 lead. Nicholls State went more than four minutes without scoring.

Caleb Furst, who was averaging 6.2 points in nearly 22 minutes per game, was out because of health and safety protocols.

BIG PICTURE

Nicholls: This was the Colonels’ fifth game this season against a Power Five opponent, all losses. The Colonels came closest against Wisconsin, losing 71-68 on Dec. 15.

Purdue: The Boilermakers had a strong shooting effort, but will likely want to brush up on their perimeter defense before Big Ten action resumes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Boilermakers solidified their top-five ranking in their only game this week as they end nonconference play.

UP NEXT

Nicholls: Hosts Incarnate Word on Jan. 6.

Purdue: Returns to Big Ten action next Wednesday, hosting Wisconsin.

