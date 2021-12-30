Taichung City sets up ‘highest’ vaccination station for migrant workers in the mountains

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taichung City Government had the Health Center of Lee Mountain (梨山衛生所) set up the highest vaccination station in Taiwan on Dec. 28 so that migrant workers living and working in the mountains could receive their vaccine shots.

According to the health center, employers who had hired migrant workers quickly signed them up to enable them to get vaccinated, with over 600 people already registered.

According to the Taichung Department of Health, the Lee Mountain Health Center is responsible for all medical and public health services in the area, and during the vaccination period, a special clinic was set up to help administer them to the people.

It was soon reported that migrant workers on the mountains had to walk down to the ASEAN Square (東協廣場) for vaccination which was quite a journey, leading to the health center opening a vaccination station specifically for them.

Many employers and migrant workers have then expressed their gratitude as they can finally get vaccinated with ease.

According to the statistics provided by the Taichung Department of Health, as of 8:00 am Dec. 28, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Taichung City was 2,354,040, with a total population coverage rate of 83.64%.

The number of people vaccinated with the second dose was 1,958,712, with a coverage rate of 69.60%. while the number of people vaccinated with the booster shot was 11,970, making the coverage rate of those who have received three doses at 0.40%.

In order to continuously improve the vaccination rate, the NT$200 coupon event for those receiving the vaccine for the first time will be extended to Jan. 7, 2022, the Department of Health said.

In addition to making an appointment for vaccination in contract medical institutions, the people in Taichung City can make an appointment at various workplaces, schools, communities, colleges, universities, and more.

During the New Year’s Day holiday, the Taichung City Government has arranged for four vaccination stations to continue operation, including the ASEAN Square, Wen-xin Forest Park (文心森林公園), Chung Cheng-pao Temple in Taiping District (太平區崇正寶宮), and Carrefour Chung Shing Store (家樂福中清店).