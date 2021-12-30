Taiwan reports new high of 24 imported COVID-19 infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported a surge of 24 new imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,988.

According to the CECC, the 24 imported infections include 11 men and 13 women aged between 10 and 70. They had traveled from the U.S. (case 17076, 17078-17080, case 17082-17083, 17085, 17088, 17090, 17094, 17096-17097), Vietnam (case 17077, 17098), England (case 17081), Nicaragua (case 17084), Nigeria (case 17086), Canada (case 17087), the United Arab Emirates (case 17089), France (case 17091-17093), Thailand (case 17095), and Japan (case 17099). They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 14 and Dec. 28.

As of press time, 16,988 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,334 imported cases, 14,600 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.