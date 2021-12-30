Health Minister predicts possible breakthrough of 50 imported COVID-19 cases per day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) remarked at a press conference on Thursday that though the pandemic situation has been controlled quite well locally, an increase of imported COVID-19 cases to 50 per day is also likely to happen.

In the last Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) daily press conference of 2021, a video was played thanking all epidemic-prevention personnel for their hard work these past two years.

Chen also emphasized that even though the “400-imported-cases increase in December” prediction didn’t come true, the public still needs to be in constant vigilance and continue following epidemic-prevention regulations as the global pandemic situation is still quite serious.

According to the data provided by the CECC, among the imported cases recorded, September saw 173 cases, October reported 181 cases, November saw 183 cases and December had 387 cases, showing a gradual increase.

Chen remarked that even though the border is still under tight control, the situation is still very tense, which is also the case for quarantine hotels or centralized quarantine centers.

He added that New Year’s Eve will be a very big test for Taiwanese. Due to there being no mass local cases reported in Taiwan, relevant events will still be allowed to continue, though the CECC urged everyone to wear face masks and follow virus-prevention protocols.

Chen also appealed to those who are planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve among crowds to avoid doing so if they are experiencing symptoms such as coughing or a runny nose.

Face masks are to be worn at all times during the events, and everyone should wash their hands as soon as they get home, Chen reminded.