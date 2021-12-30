Taiwan reports updated tally of 59 Omicron COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Emergency Response Group Deputy Division Director Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) reported on Thursday that another member of the national karate team has been confirmed of contracting the Omicron variant, bringing the tally to 59.

Among the 59 cases, 55 are breakthrough cases, Lo said, meaning that the infected contracted the virus after having received two doses of vaccines shots.

At present, 13 members of the team have contracted COVID-19 viruses, among which 8 are Omicron variants.

He added that according to the tally of this week, health authorities in Taiwan had tracked down 6 Delta cases and 32 Omicron cases; the number is relatively low when compared on a global scale and Lo saw it as a win for the nation.

He explained that the 32 cases came from the United States, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, and other countries, showing that the Omicron variant has spread around the world.

He reminded those traveling to Taiwan to observe their health conditions and seek medical help immediately should they experience any symptoms.