AP source: Cavs making progress in trade for Lakers' Rondo

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers have made progress in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade involving veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, a person familiar with the potential deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Cleveland has been urgently looking for an experienced guard since Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending knee injury Tuesday night.

The Cavs and Lakers are “trending” toward completing the trade, said the person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet reached an agreement.

It’s not yet known which players Cleveland might include in a trade.

The Athletic was first to report the potential swap.

Rondo is in his first season with the Lakers, who are just 17-19 and have struggled with one of the NBA’s older rosters. In a reserve role, the 35-year-old is averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists in 18 games.

The Cavs have been one of the league’s biggest surprises, and what to keep their momentum going.

They’re desperate to find a proven guard after Rubio, who had a major impact on Cleveland’s early season turnaround, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament against New Orleans. Rubio also tore his left ACL as a rookie in 2012.

Cavs reserve guard Kevin Pangos made his first career start Wednesday night at Washington.

Rubio had a positive effect on Cleveland’s young players, especially guard Darius Garland, who is currently in health and safety protocols.

Rondo, who is in his 18th season and has plenty of playoff credentials, could provide the Cavs with some of the same attributes as Rubio.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports