Airlines begin offshore island plane ticket sales for Peace Memorial Day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The New Year brings about its second three-day weekend on Feb. 28, and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA, 民航局) announced that flights to Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu will go on sale on Monday at 9 a.m.

According to the CAA, airlines will provide 856 flights in total, with 78,924 seats as public demand for air travel to offshore islands is predicted to be quite high.

Airlines have planned to open additional flights and provide flights with more seats to meet the demand, the CAA added.

In terms of the capacity provision for various routes, flights heading to Penghu and back will be provided with 444 flights and 35,390 seats. Meanwhile, flights to and fro Kinmen will have 322 flights with 37,324 seats. For the Matsu route, 90 flights will be provided with 6,210 seats.

The CAA explained that tickets departing from the island are expected to be extremely sought-after between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, while tickets returning to the Taiwan main island will be in high demand between Feb. 27 and March 1.

Due to this, the tickets will be marked with “limited to flights on the day,” and “void if overdue” so that resources won’t be wasted, the CAA said.

The CAA also reminded the public that in order to keep track of everyone upon entry and exit, each airport terminal will adopt a single entrance and exit, and use QR Code contact tracing, while performing mandatory temperature-taking of disembarking passengers.

In addition, airports are now open for dining, but inbound passengers from international lines should be separated from those traveling domestically as they are not allowed to eat in airports at present, the CAA said.