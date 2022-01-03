Employers fined NT$60K for failure to arrange health exams for migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Department of Labor recently fined an employer NT$60,000 for having failed to arrange a health exam for their migrant worker as the last time they had a health examination was discovered to be over a year ago.

According to regulations, employers should arrange for migrant workers to receive a health examination at a designated hospital within 7 days from the day the employment permit goes into effect.

The Department of Labor Commissioner Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) explained that for migrant domestic workers, the employer should arrange for them to undergo a health check-up within 30 days when they’ve worked for 6 months, 18 months, and 30 months.

In addition, migrant workers who have received a new work permit after changing employers or jobs should also undergo health exams, arranged by their present employer, if they have not received one for more than a year after their previous check-up.

Employers who violate relevant regulations will be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000 according to the Employment Service Act (就業服務法).

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, employers have also been required to sign up migrant workers to head to designated clinics or hospitals to receive PCR tests within three days of them joining their team.

While waiting for PCR results, the new employer should arrange for the migrant workers to stay in an isolated room, and provide basic living necessities as well as food and water, while the cost of the PCR test should also be covered by the new employer.

If an employer fails to arrange for a PCR test or fails to provide a room per person, they will see fines between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000.

Chen called on the public to familiarize themselves with the relevant laws and regulations on employment services such as hiring migrant workers in advance and also consult various legal advisory bodies to avoid facing huge fines.