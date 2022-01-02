Jones scores 24 as Stanford beats Washington State 82-44

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Haley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 2 Stanford pounded Washington State 82-44 on Sunday, extending its all-time record to 70-0 against the Cougars.

Kiki Iriafen scored 13 points and Hannah Jump and Fran Belibi added 10 points each for short-handed Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12), which did not drop in the rankings after losing at No. 1 South Carolina 65-61 in its previous game on Dec. 21.

With the Gamecocks loss to Missouri earlier this week the Cardinal could move to No. 1 on Monday when the new poll comes out.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points and sister Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 for Washington State (9-4, 1-1), which was coming off a win over California. Charlisse Leger-Walker has scored in double figures for eight straight games, but she made just 7-of-21 shots against the Cardinal.

Stanford, the defending national champions, was down five players who did not make the trip to Pullman, but the Cougars could not capitalize on that advantage.

Stanford led 36-26 at halftime, but outscored the Cougars 46-18 in the final two quarters. Washington State’s three points in the fourth quarter were their lowest total for a quarter this season.

Washington State shot just 31% in the game and committed 20 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: A strong showing for a team missing so many pieces. The Cardinal are heading into conference play in the right direction. The Cardinal have a balanced scoring attack, as five players average 8.5-or-more points per game. Cameron Brink, who leads Stanford at 13.2 ppg, was one of five players who did not make the trip to Pullman.

Washington State: The Cougars came in allowing just 55.9 points per game., but could not stop the Cardinal, who scored 44 in the paint. The Cougars are the only team in the Pac-12 to play two conference games this weekend, as the rest of the league had to postpone games due to COVID-19 protocols.

UP NEXT

Stanford hosts Oregon on Friday.

Washington State has another tough game as the Cougars play at No. 4 Arizona on Friday.

___

