U.S. accounts for 15 of the 25 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported a surge of 25 new imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,095.

Of the 25 cases, 15 were imported from the United States, including cases 17182, 17183, 17186 to 17191, 17196, 17197, 17199, 17201 to 17203, and 17205.

The imported cases consisted of nine men and 16 women, with the youngest below the age of 5 and the oldest at over 70 years of age.

The remaining 10 imported cases were from Turkey (case 17192 to 17195), Germany (case 17184), Canada (case 17185), Italy (case 17198), the Philippines (case 17200), Armenia (case 17204), and Trinidad and Tobago (case 17206).

They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the CECC also moved two cases previously categorized as imported (case 17058, 17099) to local cases, as they were discovered to have been in connection with case 17085.

As of press time, 17,095 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,439 imported cases, 14,602 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.