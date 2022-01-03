CECC lists two Omicron cases as local infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday that two Omicron COVID-19 cases previously listed as imported have now been changed to local infections.

According to the CECC, the two cases (case 17058 and 17099) were connected to case 17085, who had arrived from Shenzhen, China on Dec. 14.

Both cases 17058 and 17099 later tested positive for the Omicron virus on Dec. 29 after they entered from the US on Dec. 22 and Japan on Dec. 16.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) remarked that as their timelines overlapped, it can be inferred that they were infected between Dec. 22 and Dec. 25, and the most possible connection could be traced back to case 17085.

However, the Health Minister explained that it’s quite difficult to be sure who is the first confirmed Omicron case in Taiwan, and CECC official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) added that as of last weekend, 29 Omicron cases have been recorded, meaning there are currently 86 imported and 2 local Omicron cases in Taiwan.