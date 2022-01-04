Changhua NIA shelter provides free styling, health check-ups for migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) and Tzu Chi (慈濟) recently partnered up to provide migrant workers in shelters free clinical and styling services to welcome the new year.

The Tzu Chi Medical Association in Changhua (彰化慈濟人醫會) invited 15 doctors, nurses, and pharmacists as well as 27 volunteers to assist in the pop-up clinics and hair salons.

The event saw the organizations providing all kinds of medical services while also assisting migrants with taking their blood pressure and blood sugar.

Among the serviced, one was a Vietnamese migrant worker who had been reported as an undocumented worker and was initially set to return home.

However, due to the pandemic, she has been stuck in Taiwan for some time with no way of earning money, which increased her pressure and led to severe gastrointestinal pain.

The doctors present all advised her to take it easy, while also assigning the right medication to help with her symptoms.

On that day, around 70 migrants in the shelter benefited from the services provided, with most diagnosed with skin diseases, gastrointestinal problems, and dental diseases.