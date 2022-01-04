Employers’ consent not needed for migrant workers to stay in Taiwan for tuberculosis treatment: MOHW

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) recently announced that migrant workers infected with tuberculosis can voluntarily stay in Taiwan for treatment in the future without the consent of the employer.

The amendment was made to the articles of the “Regulations Governing Management of the Health Examination of Employed Aliens” (受聘僱外國人健康檢查管理辦法) by the MOHW after years of advocacy from migrant rights groups.

The new regulation was included after a previous case in 2019 when an Indonesian domestic migrant worker in Pingtung ran away after discovering that she had been diagnosed with tuberculosis and would need extensive treatment.

According to migrant rights group “Taiwan International Workers’ Association” (TIWA, 台灣國際勞工協會), for some time in the past, migrant workers who unfortunately suffered from tuberculosis would be deprived of their right to work or seek medical treatment in Taiwan if their employers should decline their requests.

This is in part due to the “Regulations Governing Management of the Health Examination of Employed Aliens” act, which also requires migrant workers to have four health check-ups during their first three years in Taiwan to prove that they are “healthy and clean.”

If employers get the last say on migrant workers’ ability to seek medical help, it’s tantamount to forcing them in transferring their right to good health to their employers, TIWA said.

In a bid to fight the act, migrant rights groups have taken to the streets to protest on the issue in November 2020, though the change only came about one year later.

During that time, the Migrant Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT, 台灣移工聯盟) which included TIWA, gathered in front of the MOHW to protest against the regulation.

Under the continuous urging of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) member Hung Sun-han (洪申翰), the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) and the MOHW reviewed the relevant policies. After a year, the MOHW finally proposed a draft amendment, which was finally realized on Dec. 30.

Following this revision, migrant workers suffering from this acute illness will be able to seek medical help without needing the consent of their employers and will be able to work while receiving treatment.