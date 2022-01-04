Taiwanese experts reveal 3 reasons behind high number of undocumented migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese experts recently looked into the main reasons behind the nation’s high number of undocumented migrant workers, concluding that low pay, long working hours, and the loneliness associated with the job as prominent issues.

At present, there are more than 50,000 undocumented migrant workers in Taiwan, and according to statistics provided by the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署), there was an increase of 3,987 recorded in 2021, which was higher than the 3,654 of 2020.

In particular, migrant domestic workers were among the most likely to become undocumented workers due to their low salaries, the long working hours, and the mental pressure of working alone, experts say.

Researchers explained that these warning signs, including low salaries, coupled with the difficulty of taking care of disabled elders and the lack of support in providing care, often lead to migrant workers running away to escape their tough predicament.

NIA officials pointed out that migrant domestic workers often work 24 hours a day with no days off. Without sufficient resting time and no one to talk to, they may not be able to take the pressure which likely leads to the increase of undocumented migrant workers in Taiwan.

On the other hand, due to there being a severe lack of manpower during the pandemic when the borders closed down, many migrant workers also seized the opportunity to ask employers for a raise or call 1995 to express their wishes to change jobs.

This phenomenon created many problems for underprivileged families who were in dire need of help but couldn’t afford to raise their salaries by much.

The NIA added that as the pandemic brought about limited flights, undocumented migrant workers who were eventually sought out would not be able to return to their home countries, leading to many becoming emboldened to be more selective of their jobs and negotiate even higher salaries.

This could create long-term problems for the care service in Taiwan, the NIA said, adding that the need for the issue to be addressed is extremely urgent.