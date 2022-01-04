Thai beverage shops mimic Taiwanese brand with huge animal decorations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan is known for its beverage shops and hand-shaken drinks, and many in the business often attempt to attract customers with flashy designs and storefronts.

A Facebook fan page “Chiang Mai Elephant in Thailand” (泰國清邁象) recently posted that since Tigersugar (老虎堂) set up shop in Thailand, beverage shops have appeared seemingly overnight, featuring all kinds of animals including elephants, bears, lions, monkeys, and even ducks, pigs, and sharks.

This is most likely an effort to mimic Tigersugar’s brand with different animals, the fan page wrote, adding that their names are also very similar.

The observation attracted social media users to jokingly comment that Taiwan’s beverage shop accidentally transformed streets in Thailand into a stationary zoo.

Many also delved deeper into the phenomenon, pointing out that Bangkok is a city with fierce competition among beverage shops due to its internationalization and the locals’ consumption potential.

Its population is also large enough that consumers are willing to spend money on such beverages; thus, attracting more to set up shop there.