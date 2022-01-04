Taoyuan mayor confirms COVID-19 infection of airport cleaning staff member

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) confirmed on Tuesday that a local COVID-19 infection was detected late Monday evening.

The woman is a 40-year-old national and works as part of the cleaning crew at the Taoyuan International Airport.

The news came after an elementary school in Taoyuan City’s Zhongli District and a high school in the near area suddenly announced on Monday evening that classes will be suspended the next day, eliciting alarm that another infection case has been discovered.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed that the latest case is a local infection, and added that she had no recent travel history and had received two AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine shots prior to the infection.

Cheng also explained that 6 close contacts of the infected case have all been traced and their PCR test results have all come back negative.

He added that the latest infection case had previously been to Zhongzhen Market (忠貞市場) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 to sell children’s earrings, plastic figurines, and hairbands.

Cheng reminded those who were at the same location to practice self-health management and should anyone experience any symptoms before Jan. 14, they should seek medical help immediately.