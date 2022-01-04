永續照明系統下一步是它！昕諾飛揭循環照各大優點 | Next step is circular lighting! Signify highlights benefits of circular economy

大多數的企業採用線性工作流程製造產品，也就是順著「取用」、「製造」、「使用」及「丟棄」的流程公司販賣產品後，消費者在產品生命週期結束時將這些產品丟棄。而這間企業想要針對此流程減少產品對環境帶來的負面影響，這就是為什麼昕諾飛使用3D印表機來製做燈具。

Most companies develop their business in a linear way: take, produce, use and dispose. They sell their products, and customers dispose them after their lifetime. This company wants to reduce the negative impact products can have on the environment that’s the reason why they produce their luminaires with a 3D printer.

「台灣社會具極高的永續意識。」昕諾飛台灣總經理余泳濤告訴The China Post，更表示台灣政府現在也在推動「五加二」產業政策，其中便包含循環經濟相關政策。

“Taiwan society has a very high awareness of sustainability,” Eric Yu, General Manager & Vice President of Signify Taiwan (昕諾飛台灣總經理余泳濤) told The China Post, noting that the government’s “5+2 Policy” rightly includes policies related to the so-called “Circular Economy.”

昕諾飛早在五年前便將3D列印燈具的服務擴及全球，在台灣，昕諾飛更與台北101合作，在35樓的Sky Park區執行試驗性計劃，利用3D列印燈具提供更友善的工作環境。

Signify has rolled out 3D print light as a service model globally over the past five years. In Taiwan, the company has worked with Taipei 101 on a pilot project at the Sky Park located on its 35th floor. The project uses 3D print plus light as a service.

「我們致力於減少生產過剩對環境造成的負面影響。」余泳濤說道，並補充說道，燈具由許多零件組成，包含反射器、模塊、固定裝置和電源供應，這些零件各有不同的生命週期。

“We have worked on reducing the negative impact of the overproduction on the environment,” Yu added, noting that luminaires are composed of several components, including the reflector, module, fixture, and power supply – all with different lifespans.

考慮到這點，昕諾飛透過客製化的的照明解決方案滿足不同的商務需求，且會依據一套明瞭且可永續的關鍵績效指標來達成客戶需求。解決方案包含設計、建造、操作以及維護等。

With this observation in mind, Signify has created lighting solutions customized to suit your business needs, in line with a clear set of Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for sustainability. These solutions include everything from design and build to operation and maintenance.

公司也可以不必購買，透過租賃燈具，減輕初期預算負擔。

Companies can also choose to rent the lighting system instead of owning it, giving them financial flexibility right from the start.

「你可以選擇燈具的材質」他繼續說道，「甚至可以將公司的logo印在燈具上」。這些步驟都可以在線上完成，而且不限數量，代表昕諾飛可以依照環境量身打造最合適的燈具。

“You can choose the texture of the luminaires,” he went on. “You can even put your company logo onto it.” Everything is done online and there is no minimum quantity required, meaning that Signify can produce specific luminaires for specific environments.

「循環經濟源自於滿足消費者的需求」，他解釋道，「顧客不想要知道太多技術層面的資訊，他們真正想要的最適合與辦公室光線的燈具。」

“The Circular Economy all starts with the needs of customers,” he explained. “Customers don’t want to understand too much about the technical parts. What they really need is proper illumination, whether they can combine the natural light in their office building.”

計畫的第一步是審核，昕諾飛會派請專家確認空間，判斷最適合客戶的燈光。第二步則是為客戶辦公室設計燈光設計。最重要的是，昕諾飛的燈具由回收材料製作而成，並利用模組化設計，避免造成資源浪費或生產過剩。

The first step for such a project is an audit. The company checks the space. What kind of light level does the client need? The second step looks into lighting design for the office environment.

More importantly, Signify prints luminaires with recycled material, creating a modular design that ensures no waste of resources or overproduction throughout the value chain.