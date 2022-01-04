Taiwan reports 4 local COVID-19 infections, 30 imported cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 4 new local COVID-19 cases and 30 imported infections on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,129.

According to the CECC, local cases 17238, 17239, 17240 are a man and two women arouund 50 years of age. All three had received two doses of vaccines and are contacts of case 17230, who was reported on Monday but had not yet been assigned a case number.

Case 17238 and 17239 are employees of the same workplace and take the same shuttle in their daily commute. Case 17239 reported experiencing fatigue, coughs, and a runny nose on Jan. 1 while case 17240, who is a disease-prevention taxi driver began coughing on the same day.

All three were tested by health authorities and the infecctions were confirmed today.

Meanwhile, 30 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported today, consisting of 16 men and 14 women, with the youngest not yet 5 and the oldest over 70.

Of the 30 imported cases, 22 were from the US, while the rest were from France, Norway, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, England, Poland, and Uzbekistan.

One other imported case (case 17233) is currently under investigation due to the uncertainty surrounding its source. The imported cases arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 19 and Jan. 3, 2022.

As of press time, 17,129 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,469 imported cases, 14,606 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.