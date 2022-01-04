Health Minister reveals possible infection track of local cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) surmised on Tuesday that the four local COVID-19 cases reported today may have been infected by an imported infection.

According to Chen, it was likely that a recent returnee infected the disease-prevention taxi driver (case 17240), who subsequently infected the other workers at Taoyuan International Airport.

Among the infected staff, one was primarily in charge of cleaning the restrooms that are mostly used by disease-prevention taxi drivers. Therefore, Chen surmised that it is also likely that the direction of the infection could be from the staff to the taxi driver.

The Health Minister stated that the chances of these recent cases being from community transmission are quite low, though they have not been ruled out.

As of press time, possible contacts are still being investigated by the CECC.