MOL multilingual LINE account boosts migrant worker vaccination rate

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) recently confirmed that the multilingual “Line@E-Line” app has seen more than 120,000 migrant workers join, and has boosted the vaccination rate among migrant workers to around 90%.

The new service was built in May 2021 to provide instant epidemic prevention information and new policies regarding migrant workers’ rights to them.

In order to prevent a breach in Taiwan’s epidemic-prevention measures, the new function will provide information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 疾管署) in Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and more.

As the local cases increase in Taiwan, the LINE service will also provide information on the activity history of the confirmed infections so that migrant workers will know if they need to quarantine should their paths have crossed with local cases.

The MOL previously explained that the service was provided after they realized that the 1955 contact line received many cases regarding migrant workers not being familiar with Chinese or relevant employment laws, leading to their employment documents being withheld by unscrupulous labor broker agencies.

Therefore, the MOL implemented a personalized push service function, and notifications will be sent to migrant workers three times before their employment period ends in the future: 4 months prior, 14 days prior, and 7 days prior.

In this way, migrant workers can plan ahead and seek new employment or extend their stay.

Meanwhile, information regarding migrant workers’ rights, including their salaries and vacation days, driving safety, prevention of African swine fever, prohibition of drugs, and electricity safety are all included in the new “Line@E-Line.”