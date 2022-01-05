One local, 25 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one new local COVID-19 case and 25 imported infections on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,155.

The latest confirmed local infection (case 17266) is a woman in her fifties who had received two Moderna vaccine shots recently. She is a co-worker of cases 17230, 17238 and 17239.

They were all a part of the same shuttle bus route and were previously assigned to be tested for the virus on Jan. 5.

However, she began experiencing symptoms including coughs and a sore throat on Jan. 3 and was tested a day later; her infection was confirmed today.

Relevant contacts are still being investigated by the CECC at present, and another case previously regarded as imported (case 17181) has been listed under local cases as it was discovered the infection was related to case 16941.

Meanwhile, the CECC also reported 25 imported cases today, including 12 men and 13 women. The infected range from younger than 5 years old to over 70. Among the imported infections, 11 are from the U.S., three are from Canada, two are from Panama, and the rest are from Canada, Denmark, England, Bolivia, Germany, South Africa, Australia, Turkey, and Indonesia.

They arrived between Nov. 14 of last year to Jan. 4.

As of press time, 17,155 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,493 imported cases, 14,608 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.