Taiwan CDC: flu vaccines available tomorrow

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 疾管署) announced on Wednesday that flu vaccines will be provided to those who haven’t received a shot in 6 months starting on Jan. 6.

The CDC especially called on those aged 65 or above and children younger than 6 as well as medical personnel to receive their shots as soon as possible to ensure their health and the health of their family and friends.

According to the CDC, the 2021 flu vaccines were administered in two stages: adults aged 50 to 64 who do not have high-risk diseases were administered shots on Nov. 15 while the rest could receive the vaccine earlier on Oct. 1.

Due to the simultaneous COVID-19 vaccines being administered, experts at the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) recommended an interval of at least 7 days between the two vaccines in case any adverse side effects occur.

The CDC also reminded the public to take the initiative to inform health authorities of their vaccination history before making an appointment for the flu vaccination. After receiving a flu shot, a sticker will be placed on the patient’s National Health Insurance card.

At present, there are about 3,700 designated hospitals (including some health centers) providing flu vaccination services in Taiwan. The CDC advised the public to inquire first about the list of neighboring hospitals through the websites of local government health bureaus, or the CDC website (https://antiflu.cdc.gov.tw/).