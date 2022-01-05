COVID-19 registration platform shuts down due to low demand

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced in late December 2021 that due to the low demand in registering for vaccines, the 1922 COVID-19 registration platform will be shut down for the foreseeable future.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), if there should be a need for registering for a third vaccine shot in the future, the platform will be re-opened to accommodate.

The registration platform was first launched on July 6 and has already finished 18 rounds of registration service. Due to there being no future plans for the 19th round of vaccine administration, the page has since been shut down.

Chen remarked that during this time, those who still haven’t received their vaccines can head to nearby hospitals or vaccination stations to get their shots.

However, Chen reminded everyone that if there is an urgent need for a booster shot in the future, the platform will be re-launched and an updated vaccination map will be displayed so the public can better know where to receive their vaccines.