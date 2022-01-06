Migrant workers and employers share moving stories, express thanks to each other

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Rerum Novarum Center (新事社會服務中心) recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their annual “Thanksgiving Tea Party” (感恩茶會) where migrant workers and employers alike gathered to show their gratitude for each other.

During the event, a Filipino domestic worker shared his experience of arriving in Taiwan two years ago. He revealed how the employer at that time kept assigning work outside of his job description to him, leading to constant feelings of exhaustion and sometimes, even suffering injuries as a result.

He finally decided he couldn’t take it anymore and asked the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) for help in issuing a complaint. After receiving shelter from the Rerum Novarum Center, he was finally able to care for himself and also get the chance to practice his Chinese.

Now, he said, he has found a good employer and he is very grateful for the center for always being there for him and assisting him in getting back on his feet.

Meanwhile, an employer from Yilan also shared his story and gratitude towards migrant domestic workers. According to the man, after his wife fell down in the tub, various sicknesses came over her which required a lot of care.

Initially, he attempted to care for her himself but was soon overwhelmed by the tasks that needed to be done. Fortunately, after receiving help from the Rerum Novarum Center, he was able to hire a migrant worker to assist around the house.

He expressed the belief that both employers and employees need to respect each other and be kind to each other in order for the working relationship to flourish and continue.

The event ended on a nice, heartwarming note, and everyone expressed their appreciation to each other in the hopes of a better new year together.