Migrant workers reveal true feelings toward possible citizenship

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As an aged society Taiwan is in dire need of domestic workers for long-term care services. In a bid to attract migrant workers in pursuing jobs that require manual labor and staying in Taiwan, the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) recently drew up a “migrant to citizen” plan to appeal to more foreigners seeking work abroad.

However, a social media user revealed that according to their Vietnamese co-workers, the attraction of the plan is not nearly enough for them.

In a Facebook post written on Jan. 4, the writer explained that after talking to their Vietnamese co-workers at work about the new policy, they expressed lukewarm feelings toward it.

In particular, the writer pointed out that just like Taiwanese who head to Australia for work, many will ultimately come back to Taiwan after they’ve successfully earned a sufficient sum.

The writer went on to say due to the difference in the prices of daily expenses, many would prefer to save the money they earned in foreign countries and spend them when they return home.

They went on to say it seemed that even if the Taiwanese government offered up a permanent residency incentive, the issue with a lack of manpower could still persist.

The post was met with heated discussion with many concurring, saying that with the money earned in Taiwan, many migrant workers can build grand houses when they return home.

Others pointed out that as the prices of real estate in Taiwan continue to soar, even if the government did allow the migrant workers to stay in Taiwan, they wouldn’t be able to afford a place to live.

On the other hand, some social media users shared discussions they had with other migrant friends who expressed enthusiasm towards the government’s plans.

Regardless, whether the incentive of citizenship is enough to keep migrant workers in Taiwan remains to be seen.