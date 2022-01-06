Taoyuan mayor has all hands on deck following airport cluster infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) confirmed that health authorities are checking on all Taoyuan International Airport relevant personnel after three more local COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday evening.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced late Wednesday evening that three more local infections were confirmed, and were all in connection with the airport cluster infections.

According to the CECC, the three cases are all women, one in her fifties and the other in their sixties. All three are part of the cleaning crew at Taoyuan airport.

Cheng remarked that as soon as he heard of the initial cases, officials of the Taoyuan City Government, Ten Chen Medical Group (天晟醫院) and Min Sheng General Hospital (敏盛醫院) medical staff immediately entered the airport for inspection.

Among the 800 plus staff tested, three more were reported to have been infected, Cheng reiterated.

He added that the Taoyuan Department of Health is doing all it can to test all relevant or possible contacts to prevent the virus from spreading into the community.