Taiwan sees surge of 40 imported, 3 local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported three new local COVID-19 cases and 40 imported infections on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,198.

According to the CECC, the three new local cases (cases 17307 to 17309) are the three confirmed yesterday evening. The three women are aged between 50 and 70 and had all received two shots of vaccines. They are also co-workers of the previously confirmed cases in relation to the Taoyuan International Airport.

A previous imported case (case 17127) reported on Dec. 31 was also moved to be listed under local infections after it was discovered that it was in connection with case 17073, the CECC added.

Meanwhile, 40 imported cases were also reported today including 20 men and 20 women, with the youngest not yet 5 and the oldest over 70.

Among the 40 cases, 24 are from the US, three are from India, two are from Panama, another two are from the United Arab Emirates, and the rest are from the Netherlands, Canada, the Philippines, Italy, England, China, and France.

Another two cases (case 17294, 17297) are still under investigation. All 40 cases arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5.

As of press time, 17,198 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,532 imported cases, 14,612 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.