Philippines opens department for migrant workers to ‘protect overseas heroes’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Many workers in the Philippines have left their homes to pursue jobs in other Asian nations, making significant contributions to their home country’s economy.

In order to better assist their workers in handling various affairs overseas and promoting a migrant-worker-friendly policy and system abroad, the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte (杜特蒂) signed and passed a bill on Dec. 30, 2021, announcing the establishment of the “Department of Migrant Workers” (DMW, 移工部門).

According to foreign media, the newly established department will replace the original Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (菲律賓海外就業署) and will pool administrative resources scattered in various ministries and departments to manage migrant affairs while also simplifying the process.

In the future, the Department of Migrant Workers will be responsible for the management of recruitment, employment, and dismissal of migrant workers and the formulation of laws and regulations, while also launching investigations into human rights violations such as illegal recruitment and human trafficking, so as to protect the rights and interests of migrant workers.

President Duterte remarked, “The establishment of the Department of Migrant Workers happens on the celebration of Rizal Day. May we honor not only the exceptional love for the country of Dr. Jose Rizal, but also the patriotism, excellence, courage of our modern-day heroes including our overseas Filipinos.”

Rizal Day in the Philippines is set on Dec. 30 every year and is a day to commemorate the death of José Rizal, a national revolutionary hero in the Philippines.

According to media reports, Duterte has long asked Congress to pass a bill to establish a new migrant workers’ department. On Dec. 14, 2021, the Philippine Senate introduced the “Department of Migrant Workers Act” (移工部門法案) which was supported by the House of Representatives and then signed by Duterte.