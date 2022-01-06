Vikings host Bears with no playoff stakes, coach uncertainty

CHICAGO (6-10) at MINNESOTA (7-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BETTING LINE: Vikings by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bears 6-10; Vikings 8-8.

SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 62-56-2.

LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Bears 17-9 on Dec. 20, 2021 in Chicago.

LAST WEEK: Bears beat Giants 29-3; Vikings lost to Packers 37-10.

BEARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (11), PASS (32), SCORING (26).

BEARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (24), PASS (3), SCORING (21).

VIKINGS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12T), RUSH (15), PASS (11), SCORING (14).

VIKINGS DEFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (26), SCORING (25).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bears minus-11; Vikings plus-9.

BEARS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Justin Fields. The Bears plan to start the rookie in the finale after missing the previous two games because of an ankle injury. They’re 2-8 in the games he has started and have lost seven straight with him in the lineup since wins over Detroit and Las Vegas in Weeks 4 and 5. Fields, who has also missed time because of cracked ribs, has completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards. The former Ohio State star has more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven) and a paltry 73.2 passer rating.

VIKINGS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Kirk Cousins. After missing the last game on the COVID-19 reserve list, Cousins is back to close his fourth season with Minnesota, a third one without the playoffs. Cousins needs 29 passing yards to reach the 4,000-yard mark for the sixth time in seven years as an NFL starter.

KEY MATCHUP: Bears OLB Robert Quinn vs. Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw. Quinn has a franchise-record 18 sacks, second in the NFL behind Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt (21 1/2). Two of his sacks came against the Vikings in Week 15. Darrisaw, when healthy, has had a decent rookie year.

KEY INJURIES: Bears DT Akiem Hicks (ankle) played last week after missing five of the previous six games. … Quinn (shoulder) and WR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) didn’t practice on Wednesday. … Bears TE Jesper Horsted, who played at Roseville Area High School, just 8 miles northeast of U.S. Bank Stadium, and had a TD catch last month against Minnesota, is on injured reserve. … Vikings DT Michael Pierce (illness) missed the last game and did not practice on Wednesday. … CB Kris Boyd (ribs), who started the last game for the injured Cameron Dantzler (calf), did not practice on Wednesday. Dantzler returned as a limited participant.

SERIES NOTES: The Bears have won three straight games at Minnesota, and the road team has won seven of the last 10 games in the series. … This is the fifth time in six years at U.S. Bank Stadium that the Vikings have hosted the Bears in the final game of the season.

STATS AND STUFF: Bears coach Matt Nagy, who is 5-2 against the Vikings, enters what could be his final game on the job with a 34-30 record. He’s 0-2 in the playoffs. The only Chicago coach to leave with a winning record since Mike Ditka in 1992 was Lovie Smith, who went 81-63 from 2004 to 2012. … The Bears joined Green Bay last week as the only NFL franchises with 800 wins counting the playoffs. … Quinn last week broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s single-season club record of 17 1/2 in 1984. Quinn’s career high for a 16-game season is 19 sacks with St. Louis in 2013. He has at least one sack in eight straight games, including two against Minnesota in Week 15. … WR Darnell Mooney has a career-high 929 receiving yards and has a chance to give the Bears a 1,000-yard receiver for the third straight year after they went four consecutive seasons without one. Allen Robinson hit that mark in 2019 and 2020. … Vikings coach Mike Zimmer also enters what could be his final game on the job. He’s 71-56-1 and 2-3 in the playoffs. … With 124 receiving yards, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will set the franchise single-season record. Randy Moss (2003) has the 16-game record with 1,632 yards. Jefferson last week became the fifth Vikings player with 100 receptions in a season, joining Cris Carter (1994 and 1995), Moss (2002 and 2003), Adam Thielen (2018) and Stefon Diggs (2018). … Vikings DE D.J. Wonnum has six sacks to tie for the team lead. He had three sacks and a forced fumble against the Bears in the last meeting. … Vikings LB Eric Kendricks set a franchise career record for most games as the team’s leading tackler (59).

