Taoyuan cluster infections see four more COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) official Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝) confirmed late Thursday evening that four more infections were detected among the Taoyuan cluster infections.

Among the four cases, one is a night-shift security guard at the Taoyuan International Airport while the other three are members of a local music club where the infected cases once attended and their family members.

At present, a total of 12 local infections have been confirmed to be in connection with the Taoyuan cluster infections.

According to the Taoyuan City Department of Health, the security staff member at Taoyuan Airport is a woman in her twenties who was responsible for the security work at the second terminal. She developed symptoms of a sore throat on Jan. 4 and sought medical help a day later. Her PCR test results came back positive on Thursday and the CT value was at 28.1.

Meanwhile, the other three confirmed cases include a 58-year-old taxi driver who began coughing on Jan. 4 and a 59-year-old woman who had a runny nose on Jan. 3, as well as the sister of the woman whose PCR test results showed a CT value of 38.1.

The Department of Health will continue to expand the inspection of local areas including LongGang Playground (龍岡大操場天幕), the Hakka Club in North District (北區客家會館), the Zhongzheng Park in Zhongli District (中壢區中正公園), and more.

Health officials urge those who were near the same locations or had visited the same places as the confirmed infections to be tested as soon as possible to deter the further spread of the virus into the community.