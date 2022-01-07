University hosts ‘TEDx’ talk for foreign students to share experience

TAIPEI (The China Post) — I-Shou University recently hosted a TEDx talk (TEDxIShou University) where four foreign students took to the stage to each share an 18-minute English speech on their life experiences and breakthroughs.

The theme this year was centered around breaking the status quo and regaining freedom (突破現狀 重獲自由) and Lu Zhong-ren (盧忠人) who is one of the organizers from the Philippines expressed his thanks to the school for its resources and strong support.

In the TEDx event one of the four students Lo Chi-hsin (羅啟信) from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (聖文森及格瑞那丁) is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree in the College of Intelligent Science and Technology (智慧科技學院).

He specializes in science and engineering but was an artist in his home country. Taking to the stage, Lo shared how he developed his interests and pursued his dreams.

Vice President of I-Shou University Lin Li-chuan (林麗娟) remarked that the stage design and the atmosphere was perfect for the event and allowed the speakers to shine on stage.

She added that the students could cultivate their ways of expressing themselves through this event, as well as build more self-confidence.

Meanwhile, those who were in attendance could also take the opportunity to broaden their horizons and see more parts of the world through their classmates.