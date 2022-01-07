Ex-Michigan House Speaker Chatfield accused of sex assault

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State police in northern Michigan were investigating Thursday after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was about 14 years old.

The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police earlier this week. Her lawyer, Jamie White, confirmed the nature of the allegations first reported by Lansing City Pulse, including that Chatfield began molesting her more than a decade ago and the abuse continued until last year.

State police spokesperson Shanon Banner declined to provide additional information.

The alleged assaults began when the then-14-year-old girl attended Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church and Northern Michigan Christian Academy in Burt Lake, White said. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly.

Chatfield taught at the school and was the athletic director between 2010 and 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. His father was pastor of the church.

Phone and text messages seeking comment were left by The Associated Press Thursday night for Chatfield, 33, who left the House in 2020 due to term limits. He was the Republican leader for two years and was among seven Michigan lawmakers who met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House as Trump tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Michigan.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00