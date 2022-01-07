Imported cases surge to 58 infections in Taiwan, tally at 17,258

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four new local COVID-19 cases and 58 imported infections on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,258.

The CECC explained that the local cases (case 17368-17371) include a man and three women aged between 20 and 60, and are all part of the Taoyuan airport cluster infections.

Meanwhile, the 58 imported COVID-19 cases reported today consist of 29 men and 29 women, aged between 10 and 80. Among them, 35 are from the U.S., four are from France, three are from England, two are from Switzerland, Vietnam, and India, respectively, and the rest are from Austria, Chile, Germany, Canada, Ireland, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mexico, Spain, and Costa Rica.

They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 22 and Jan. 6, 2022.

As of press time, 17,258 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,588 imported cases, 14,616 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 113 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.