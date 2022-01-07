Health Minister denies suggestions on closing borders for now

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that as recent imported cases are all Taiwanese returning home, there is currently no plans to establish stricter border control for now.

The announcement came after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported a surge of 58 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, leading to many questioning whether the border should be shut down for now.

The CECC explained that as the majority of imported cases are those returning home to Taiwan in anticipation of the Chinese New Year holiday, it wouldn’t be fit to close borders now.

Chen emphasized that limiting the number of people allowed to return to Taiwan or limiting flights are both very strict border control management and are not being considered at present.

The CECC added after subsequent testing on the recent imported cases, health authorities were able to determine 145 Omicron cases, among which 7 are classed as local cases and 138 as imported cases.