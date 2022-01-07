Taiwan Health Minister considers Medigen booster vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Friday during a routine press conference that he is considering receiving a third Medigen vaccine shot as a booster shot.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on the same day that starting on Friday, those above 18 years of age who have already received two vaccine shots 12 weeks prior or more, can receive a booster shot.

However, it is suggested that those who received AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines as the first two shots should receive Moderna, Medigen, or the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) as their third vaccine shot.

Chen also remarked at the press conference that he had initially wanted to get an AZ booster shot but was not allowed to do so by medical experts, which is why he is now considering receiving a third Medigen vaccine shot.

According to current statistics, around 80.15% of the population have received at least one shot of the vaccine, 70.08% have received two shots, and only 0.88% have received a booster shot.