Proposed teacher raises would make New Mexico competitive

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wants to attract more teachers as part of a government-wide spending spree fueled by taxes from surging oil and gas revenues.

“They’re going to be the highest paid individuals in any state near us,” Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico teachers in a call with educators on Friday.

Lujan Grisham is proposing increases in the minimum pay for teachers across three tiers of experience levels. Minimum salaries for entry-level teachers would increase from $41,000 to $50,000. That would make starting teachers the highest paid in the region unless other states raise wages before the fall.

In Texas, for example, starting salaries average around $44,500.

“Let’s also remind ourselves that all of our surrounding state legislatures are raising salaries as well,” New Mexico Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told a legislative committee Thursday, calling the salary competition between the states a “shell game.”

School districts in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas set their pay scales in different ways, so they can be hard to compare.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.