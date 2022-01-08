Brown scores 30, lifts Missouri over No. 15 Alabama 92-86

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored a career-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds as Missouri beat No. 15 Alabama 92-86 Saturday for its first win in three weeks.

The Tigers (7-7, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) had been 0-2 with another game postponed because of COVID-19 issues since their last victory on Dec. 18. They hadn’t played since Dec. 29.

Jarron Coleman scored 18 points and Dajuan Gordon and Javon Pickett each had 15 for the Tigers. Brown, a junior, had his seventh career double-double.

The Crimson Tide (11-4, 2-2) got within four points with 12 seconds left, but the Tigers held off Alabama despite only making one basket in the final five minutes.

Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama with 19 points, Jaden Shackelford added 17, JD Davison scored 13 and Keon Ellis had 12.

The Tigers had a huge second half scoring 52 points and shooting 50% from the field.

Missouri led by as many as 18 and beat Alabama at home for the third consecutive season. It was their first win against a ranked opponent since topping the Crimson Tide.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: They played well in the first half, but struggled to score to start the second half. It’s their fourth loss to an unranked team already this season.

Missouri: For not playing in nearly two weeks, the Tigers appeared to have no rust at all.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Auburn on Tuesday night.

Missouri: goes to Arkansas on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25