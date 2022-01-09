Baffert-trained Under the Stars wins Santa Ynez Stakes

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Under the Stars won the $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes by three-quarters of a length Saturday at Santa Anita.

Trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Flavien Prat, Under the Stars ran seven furlongs in 1:22.51.

Sent off as the 4-5 favorite in a field of six 3-year-old fillies, Under the Stars paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.20.

Under the Stars failed to earn any qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks in May because of Baffert’s ban imposed by Churchill Downs.

Baffert earned his fourth stakes victory since the winter-spring meet opened on Dec. 26. Prat won his fifth stakes of the meet.

Awake At Midnyte returned $4.20 and $3.60, while Miss Mattie B was another 6 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $4 to show. The runner-up earned four Oaks qualifying points and third-place was worth two points.

Under the Stars won $120,000, increasing her career total to $170,520, with two wins in four starts.