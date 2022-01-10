Eight passengers transported by infected driver placed under quarantine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Department of Health reported late on Sunday evening that eight passengers of the previously confirmed infected driver have been tracked down.

According to the city government, one live-in family member of the driver has also been asked to quarantine, though their PCR test results came back negative.

Meanwhile, the Taipei City Government also further explained about a local case on Sunday who is also a disease-prevention taxi driver and whose infection was confirmed on Jan. 8. A live-in family member of case 17467 was also asked to quarantine and their PCR test came back negative.

According to the Taipei City Government, both case 17467 and their family ember had received two shots of Moderna vaccines, and the places they had visited in previous days have also been disinfected.

In addition, passengers driven by the driver between Dec. 19 and Jan. 8 are all being investigated and will be tested again as soon as they are located by health authorities.