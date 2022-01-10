Six local, 26 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan 

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 6 new local COVID-19 cases and 26 imported infections on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 17,393.

According to the CECC, the local cases include 2 men and 4 women, with the youngest not yet 10 and the oldest in their forties.

Meanwhile, 26 imported COVID-19 cases were reported today, with 14 men and 12 women in total. The youngest of the confirmed cases is not yet 5, and the oldest is over 70. Among the cases, 11 are from the U.S., two are Indonesia and Myanmar, respectively, and the rest are from Nepal, Belgium, Iceland, Ecuador, England, Italy, the Philippines, Denmark, South Africa, France and Finland. They arrived between Dec. 26, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022.

As of press time, 17,393 cases have been confirmed so far, including 2,704 imported cases, 14,635 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 114 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 850 people have died.